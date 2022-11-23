Large holder of Fox and News Corp. said to oppose potential combination

Nov. 23, 2022 8:22 AM ETFox Corporation (FOXA), NWSABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

New Corp And Some Of Its Journalists Targeted In Cyberattack

Spencer Platt

A large shareholder of News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) and Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is said to be a against a plan by Rupert Murdoch to recombine the media giants.

Independent Franchise Partners, a London-based holder of News Corp. and Fox, told a special committee of News Corp.'s board last month that a combination would likely not realize the full value of the company, according to a WSJ report. The investor would rather see News Corp. sold in parts.

The IFP push comes after another shareholder, activist investor Irenic Capital Management, also came out against a potential combination on Monday, saying it would undervalue News Corp. (NWSA). Fox (FOXA) and News Corp. confirmed last month they were looking at recombining after nearly a decade as separate companies.

Independent Franchise Partners has a ~$700 million stake in News Corp. and owns a 6% stake in Fox's A shares, according to the WSJ. IFP isn't totally opposed to a combination, though it would want News Corp. shares to be valued at $30/share in a deal. News Corp. shares closed at $17.83 on Tuesday.

Activist investor Irenic also last month said it wanted News Corp. (NWSA) to split its media and real estate listing business. Irenic is said to have requested a meeting with the special committee.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.