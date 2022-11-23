MBRX, PRCH and MICT are among pre market gainers
- Golden Sun Education Group (GSUN) +27%.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) +18%.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC) +12%.
- Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) +10%.
- Porch Group (PRCH) +8%.
- Full Truck Alliance (YMM) +7% Q3 earnings call release
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) +8% Horizon team up to develop ready-to-use form of thyroid eye disease drug.
- Manchester United (MANU) +8% makes double-digit jump as ownership weighs sale.
- BrainsWay (BWAY) +7%.
- Getty Images (GETY) +7%.
- MICT (MICT) +7%.
- Carvana (CVNA) +8% stock rises on insider buying activity.
- UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) +6% Q3 earnings call release.
- Draganfly (DPRO) +6%.
