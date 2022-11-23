Jack in the Box draws cautious views from Wall Street after earnings

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was sized up on Wednesday following a FQ4 profit miss and cut in guidance.

Wedbush Securities dropped the restaurant stock from its Best Ideas List.

On the positive side, the firm said it continues to believe Outperform-rated Jack's current valuation discounts an overly pessimistic view of management's ability to successfully integrate the Del Taco acquisition, as well as achieve unit growth acceleration and sustained same-store sales growth over the longer-term across both brands.

However, Wedbush thinks pending incremental visibility around management's Taco refranchising strategy, and its potential impact on EBITDA and EPS expectations are concerns.

Cowen maintained a Market Perform rating on JACK after taking in the report.

Analyst Andrew Charles and team believe there is some likelihood 2023 operating EPS guidance has been kitchen sinked.

"We believe potential upside revisions are 2H weighted/will take several qtrs given time needed to: 1) derive Del Taco synergies & refranchising G&A savings, 2) sort out Evolving Market actions, 3) ease inflation, and 4) implement self-help operational enhancements. Lower 2023-24E adj EBITDA by 8% and 5%."

For its part, Morgan Stanley also stayed cautious on JACK by keeping an Equal-weight rating in place and clipping the price target to $76.

Jack's sales were called strong in FQ4 and the current quarter to date with margins ~in line, but development was noted to be picking up less than we expected for 2023. Charles warned that with the JACK business in transition and a number of potential moving pieces, earnings will be down again next year with the path to growth looking to be longer than anticipated.

Shares of JACK moved up 1.42% in premarket action on Wednesday after a bruising 16.14% post-earnings drop on Tuesday.

Read the Jack in the Box earnings call transcript.