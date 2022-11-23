Jobless claims hit 3-month high

Nov. 23, 2022 8:30 AM ET

  • Initial Jobless Claims: +17K to 240K vs. 225K expected and 223K prior (prior from 222K).
  • 4-week moving average was 226,750 up from 221,250.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.551M vs. 1.517M consensus and 1.503M prior.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.1% for the week ending Nov. 12, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 248,185 in the week ending Nov. 19, an increase of 47,909 (or 23.9%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors has expected a decrease of 30,554 (or 15.3%) from the previous week.

