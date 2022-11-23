Durable goods orders jump more than expected in October

Nov. 23, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Mom and son buying large TV sets in the shopping mall

lechatnoir/iStock via Getty Images

  • October Durable Goods Orders: +1.0% vs. +0.4% consensus and +0.3% in September (revised from +0.4%). That measure, amounting to $277.4B, has increased in seven of the last eight months.
  • Core durable goods:+0.5% vs. +0.1% expected and -0.9% prior (revised from +0.3%).
  • Durable goods, excluding defense: +0.8% vs. +1.4% prior.
  • Non-defense orders, excluding aircraft: +0.7% vs. +0.3% expected and -0.8% prior (revised from -0.7%).
  • Transportation equipment orders, up six of the last seven months, rose 2.1% to $97.8B.
  • Shipments of manufactured durable goods rose 17 of the last 18 months and increased 0.4% to $275.4B. Machinery, up 19 of the last 20 months, led the increase, rising 1.3% to $38.9B.
  • Earlier this month (Nov. 16), industrial production unexpectedly slipped in October

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.