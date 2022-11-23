Durable goods orders jump more than expected in October
Nov. 23, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- October Durable Goods Orders: +1.0% vs. +0.4% consensus and +0.3% in September (revised from +0.4%). That measure, amounting to $277.4B, has increased in seven of the last eight months.
- Core durable goods:+0.5% vs. +0.1% expected and -0.9% prior (revised from +0.3%).
- Durable goods, excluding defense: +0.8% vs. +1.4% prior.
- Non-defense orders, excluding aircraft: +0.7% vs. +0.3% expected and -0.8% prior (revised from -0.7%).
- Transportation equipment orders, up six of the last seven months, rose 2.1% to $97.8B.
- Shipments of manufactured durable goods rose 17 of the last 18 months and increased 0.4% to $275.4B. Machinery, up 19 of the last 20 months, led the increase, rising 1.3% to $38.9B.
- Earlier this month (Nov. 16), industrial production unexpectedly slipped in October
Comments