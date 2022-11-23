Wells Fargo upgraded the MedTech company Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) to Equal Weight from Underweight on Wednesday, noting, among other things, improving market trends for orthopedics and achievable 2023 goals.

Citing channel checks, the analysts led by Larry Biegelsen point to signs of accelerating Hip and Knee growth trends during the quarter, with a gradual improvement expected for November. Knees and Hips segments added $4.5B for Zimmer (ZBH) in 2021 with ~9% YoY growth.

After trailing in 2021, the company’s Knees and Hips segments have also met the worldwide market growth in the year so far, the team added.

Despite its lackluster growth this year, analysts expect Zimmer’s (ZBH) Sports, Extremities, and Trauma (SET) segment to improve performance in 2023 due to multiple factors, including changes to volume-based purchasing in China and the commercial launch of the Identity Shoulder System.

Wells Fargo, raising its price target on Zimmer (ZBH) to $124 from $116 per share, also welcomed the management’s consistent execution noting that the company has topped Street forecasts for three consecutive quarters.

Additionally, the analysts said that even though management has not issued formal guidance for 2023, the expectation for ~4% topline growth for the year is realistic.

With Q3 2022 financials early this month, Zimmer (ZBH) raised its full-year outlook.