Upcoming ZIM dividend to come with reduced tax rate for some shareholders
Nov. 23, 2022 8:37 AM ETZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) said Wednesday certain shareholders may be eligible to a reduced Israeli withholding tax rate with respect to their share of its upcoming dividend distribution on December 7, 2022.
- The cargo shipping company declared a $2.95/share quarterly dividend last week along with better-than-expected Q3 results. J.P. Morgan said at the time ZIM's dividend policy could remain unchanged.
- ZIM's latest update to its dividend distribution is in accordance with its previously obtained tax ruling from the Israeli Tax Authority. Under this, certain shareholders will have a lower withholding tax rate than is generally applicable for dividend distributions made by the company on or before December 31, 2022.
- The company has appointed ESOP Management & Trust Services as a processing agent for shareholders to help coordinate certain procedures relating to implementation of the procedures set forth in the tax ruling.
- Shareholders can provide the agent with all required documentation by January 5, 2023.
- ZIM has put out a summary of the main terms of the ruling here.
- Shares have gained ~2% premarket
Comments (1)