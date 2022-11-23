Astrotech to execute 1-for-30 reverse stock split
Nov. 23, 2022 8:43 AM ETAstrotech Corporation (ASTC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Mass spectrometry company Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) plans to implement a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-30 to aid compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price listing requirement.
- Stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Capital Market when the market opens on Dec. 5, 2022.
- The reverse stock split will affect all shares of the company’s common stock outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the reverse stock split.
- ASTC shares fell 3% premarket
Comments