Astrotech to execute 1-for-30 reverse stock split

Nov. 23, 2022 8:43 AM ETAstrotech Corporation (ASTC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Mass spectrometry company Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) plans to implement a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-30 to aid compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price listing requirement.
  • Stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Capital Market when the market opens on Dec. 5, 2022.
  • The reverse stock split will affect all shares of the company’s common stock outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the reverse stock split.
  • ASTC shares fell 3% premarket

