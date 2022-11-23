Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings (NASDAQ:LVLU) slid in premarket trading on Wednesday as Cowen analyst Oliver Chen voiced concerns on margin trends and markdowns in coming quarters.

“LVLU has opportunities to drive higher recurring purchases by expanding its product assortment outside of event dressing (more than ~50% currently),” Chen acknowledged. “In the near term, however, we see a lack of catalysts as typically 4Q and 1Q are not meaningful quarters for LVLU, and the highly promotional environment pressures LVLU's margins.”

He added that the company will lap tough year over year comparisons in early 2023, a point where consumers are growing increasingly likely to pull back on purchases. Customer acquisition cost is expected to increase into the year as well.

“We think consumers are likely to pull back on discretionary spending in the near

term, and retailers may need to promote to drive foot traffic,” Chen told clients. “Further, we highlight that LVLU experienced high full-price sell-throughs in 4Q21 and 1Q22, which makes the impact of higher promotions more pronounced.”

He downgraded the stock from “Outperform” to “Market Perform” and reduced his price target to $5.50 from a prior $8. Shares of the California-based retailer fell 1.61% on very light volume. The stock has declined about 80% from its mid-June peak price of $21.29.

Read more on the company’s recently reported Q3 earnings result.