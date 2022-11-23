Jeffs' Brands signs non-binding term sheet to acquire pest control company

Nov. 23, 2022 8:58 AM ETJeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Jeffs' Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) has entered into a non-binding term sheet with a company incorporated in England engaged in the sale of pest control products through Amazon.uk.
  • As contemplated by the Term Sheet, Jeffs' Brands will acquire the UK Co. and its five private label brands, currently being sold on Amazon.uk, for ~$2.5M in cash.
  • The UK Co. generated ~$6.2M in revenues in 2021 with gross profit margins of 21%, also the Co.’s brands and products have over 55,000 reviews, 82% of which are 4- and 5-star reviews.
  • "We continue targeting leading companies and brands, operating in attractive sectors, that we believe have great potential." said Viki Hakmon, CEO.
  • Shares have gained ~9% premarket.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.