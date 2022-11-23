Jeffs' Brands signs non-binding term sheet to acquire pest control company
Nov. 23, 2022 8:58 AM ETJeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jeffs' Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) has entered into a non-binding term sheet with a company incorporated in England engaged in the sale of pest control products through Amazon.uk.
- As contemplated by the Term Sheet, Jeffs' Brands will acquire the UK Co. and its five private label brands, currently being sold on Amazon.uk, for ~$2.5M in cash.
- The UK Co. generated ~$6.2M in revenues in 2021 with gross profit margins of 21%, also the Co.’s brands and products have over 55,000 reviews, 82% of which are 4- and 5-star reviews.
- "We continue targeting leading companies and brands, operating in attractive sectors, that we believe have great potential." said Viki Hakmon, CEO.
- Shares have gained ~9% premarket.
Comments