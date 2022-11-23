Steakholder Foods GAAP EPS of -$0.017
Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH)
- Steakholder Foods press release (NASDAQ:STKH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.017.
- Arik Kaufman, Steakholder Foods Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder: "We are very pleased with the progress we have made over the past few months and are on track with our go-to-market plan. We have significantly advanced our technology, as demonstrated by our recently granted patents in key regions, and we continue to cement our position as a technological leader in the cultivated meat space. This has also helped us add some key collaborations to our business development efforts. And finally, our recent rebranding efforts reflect our vision, direction and differentiators. We are working hard to bring the revolution to the mass market so that everyone can continue to enjoy healthy, delicious, real meat but in a more sustainable way for the planet."
