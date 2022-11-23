BioMarin stock rises as FDA opts out to hold panel meeting to discuss gene therapy
Nov. 23, 2022 9:05 AM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), at this time, does not plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss its application seeking approval of gene therapy Roctavian to treat severe hemophilia A.
- The company had filed a biologics license application (BLA) for Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) with the FDA, which is curenlty under review.
- BioMarin added that it remains on track to host the scheduled FDA Pre-Licensure Inspection (PLI) of its gene therapy manufacturing facility in Novato, California.
- Roctavian, which is approved in the EU, is an adeno-associated virus serotype 5 (AAV5)-based gene therapy vector that expresses a recombinant version of human factor VIII. The recombinant FVIII replaces the missing coagulation factor VIII required for restoring blood clotting ability.
