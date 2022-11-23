SNC-Lavalin awarded $62M contract by U.S. military

Nov. 23, 2022 9:16 AM ETSNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF), SNC:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF) said it was awarded a $62M contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital in Missouri.
  • The project will replace a 40-year-old facility with a medical campus to support 5,700 active-duty military personnel, 20,400 trainees and their families.
  • The Company will help with the transition of about 1,156 staff located in the legacy facility and outlying medical spaces into the newly constructed facility.
  • Work includes full project management services, with medical and non-medical equipment planning, furniture and equipment purchasing, transition planning and relocation, installation, testing, training, warehousing and final turnover and close-out.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.