SNC-Lavalin awarded $62M contract by U.S. military
Nov. 23, 2022
- SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF) said it was awarded a $62M contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital in Missouri.
- The project will replace a 40-year-old facility with a medical campus to support 5,700 active-duty military personnel, 20,400 trainees and their families.
- The Company will help with the transition of about 1,156 staff located in the legacy facility and outlying medical spaces into the newly constructed facility.
- Work includes full project management services, with medical and non-medical equipment planning, furniture and equipment purchasing, transition planning and relocation, installation, testing, training, warehousing and final turnover and close-out.
