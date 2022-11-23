NEO Battery Materials receives exchange approval for business change

Nov. 23, 2022 9:30 AM ETNBMFFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • NEO Battery Materials (OTCQB:NBMFFhas received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the proposed change of business into an Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Tier 2 Issuer.
  • Mr. Spencer Huh, President and CEO, commented, “Following the monthslong due diligence with the Exchange regarding our silicon anode commercialization plan, we are glad to announce the Listings Committee’s conditional approval of the COB process. Being positioned as a technology issuer, this strategic alignment will help to tighten the feedback loop for optimization and to proceed further with the Commercial Plant’s detailed design and construction.”

