Natural Gas prices jump 10% to highest levels since mid-September

U.S. Natural Gas (NG1:COM) prices popped on Wednesday morning to its highest level since mid-September as the commodity gained 10.9%. Natural gas prices now hover near the $7.485/MMBtu level.

Natural Gas prices have gained ground ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend on estimates for much colder weather conditions in the near future and higher heating needs over the next couple of weeks.

As a result, exchange traded funds tied to the commodity have also received a push higher. See below a handful of nat gas funds that are in the green:

The United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) was +7.6%, United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) +4.3%, and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) +15.1%.

In reverse, the inverse leveraged ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) has declined by 15.4%.

Bigger picture, and investors will have noticed that natural gas prices are higher by 103.8% in 2022. Year-to-date UNG +78.9%, UNL +86.9%, BOIL +86.9%, and KOLD -92.8%.

In broader market news, major averages ticked higher on Wednesday as investors digested a rise in both jobless claims figures and durable goods orders ahead of Thanksgiving.