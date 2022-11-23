Porch Group rises as CEO plans to buy $5M in company shares

Nov. 23, 2022 9:40 AM ETPorch Group, Inc. (PRCH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini

  • Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares gained 8% premarket on Wednesday after the software company disclosed that CEO Matt Ehrlichman plans to buy up to $5M worth of company shares  in open market transactions.
  • Ehrlichman and Porch (PRCH) have agreed to coordinate any purchases of stock, according to a filing.
  • In addition, Ehrlichman purchased the 256,949 shares of common stock in a series of transactions.
  • Shares of the software firm have opened trading at $1.83, up 23%.
  • Take a look at the firm's latest quarterly performance

