Porch Group rises as CEO plans to buy $5M in company shares
Nov. 23, 2022 9:40 AM ETPorch Group, Inc. (PRCH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares gained 8% premarket on Wednesday after the software company disclosed that CEO Matt Ehrlichman plans to buy up to $5M worth of company shares in open market transactions.
- Ehrlichman and Porch (PRCH) have agreed to coordinate any purchases of stock, according to a filing.
- In addition, Ehrlichman purchased the 256,949 shares of common stock in a series of transactions.
- Shares of the software firm have opened trading at $1.83, up 23%.
