360 DigiTech prices global offering

Nov. 23, 2022 9:41 AM ETQFINBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • 360 DigiTech (QFIN) prices its global offering of 5.54M shares.
  • The global offering comprises a Hong Kong public offering and an international offering.
  • The final offer price for both the international and Hong Kong public offering has been set as HK$50.03 per offer share.
  • Based on the ratio of two shares per Nasdaq-listed ADSs, the offer price translates to ~$12.75 per ADS based on an exchange rate of HK$7.8499 to $1.00.
  • Company are expected to begin trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, November 29, 2022
  • Global offering is expected to close on the same day.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.