360 DigiTech prices global offering
Nov. 23, 2022 9:41 AM ETQFINBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- 360 DigiTech (QFIN) prices its global offering of 5.54M shares.
- The global offering comprises a Hong Kong public offering and an international offering.
- The final offer price for both the international and Hong Kong public offering has been set as HK$50.03 per offer share.
- Based on the ratio of two shares per Nasdaq-listed ADSs, the offer price translates to ~$12.75 per ADS based on an exchange rate of HK$7.8499 to $1.00.
- Company are expected to begin trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, November 29, 2022
- Global offering is expected to close on the same day.
