Scholastic to repurchase $21M in stock via tender offer
Nov. 23, 2022 9:42 AM ETScholastic Corporation (SCHL)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Publishing company Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) says its share repurchase tender drew 533,793 shares of common stock at the $40 per share purchase price.
- The stock is up 2.9% out of Wednesday's open in pre-holiday action.
- The company expects to purchase all 533,793 shares at that price for a cost of about $21.35M.
- The total makes up about 1.6% of shares outstanding.
- Scholastic had announced a plan to buy back up to $75M in shares (about 6% of the outstanding shares) on Oct. 24. Scholastic stock (SCHL) has risen 21.2% since that announcement.
