Scholastic to repurchase $21M in stock via tender offer

Nov. 23, 2022 9:42 AM ETScholastic Corporation (SCHL)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Scholastic Canada head Offices in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Publishing company Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) says its share repurchase tender drew 533,793 shares of common stock at the $40 per share purchase price.
  • The stock is up 2.9% out of Wednesday's open in pre-holiday action.
  • The company expects to purchase all 533,793 shares at that price for a cost of about $21.35M.
  • The total makes up about 1.6% of shares outstanding.
  • Scholastic had announced a plan to buy back up to $75M in shares (about 6% of the outstanding shares) on Oct. 24. Scholastic stock (SCHL) has risen 21.2% since that announcement.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.