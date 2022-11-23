OncoSec provides updates on cancer programs in new filing

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock rose ~5% on Wednesday after the company filed its latest investor presentation on its clinical programs a day ago.

The company noted that its phase 2 trial, dubbed KEYNOTE-890, is still on a strategic pause and has been halted as of October 2022.

The study was evaluating TAVO, delivered by intratumoral electroporation (TAVO-EP), in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), to treat triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) has been halted as of October 2022.

OncoSec had also mentioned this information in its Oct. 31, Form 10-K filing with the SEC that due to slow enrollment and competing studies in front-line TNBC, recruitment in group 2 has been halted as of October 2022.

The company added that it deferred further development of TAVO-EP to treat TNBC in order to focus its efforts and resources on ongoing development of TAVO-EP in melanoma.

On Nov. 11, OncoSec reported positive data from a phase 2 trial called KEYNOTE-695, which is testing TAVO and Keytruda combo to treat patients with unresectable or metastatic (Stage 3/4) melanoma whose cancer progressed despite prior anti-PD1 treatment.

In addition, on Nov. 15, the company reported initial data from a trial of TAVO-EP in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) to treat patients with high-risk operable locoregional advanced stage IIIB-D or stage IVA melanoma.

Sandra Aung, head of Clinical Development at OncoSec had said, "We are encouraged with these early data in neoadjuvant melanoma because the expected pathological CR rate with single agent nivolumab in this treatment setting is around 30%. The pCR of 66.7% observed with the addition of TAVO-EP to nivolumab suggests that intratumoral expression of IL-12 is adding to nivolumab efficacy."

The trial continues to enroll patients, according to the company.