First Responder announces 25-for-1 reverse stock split
Nov. 23, 2022 9:51 AM ETFirst Responder Technologies Inc. (WPNNF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- First Responder (OTCPK:WPNNF) announced that it expects to consolidate 25-for-1 reverse share split of ordinary shares.
- The Company currently has 67.86M common shares issued and outstanding. After the consolidation, the Company will have about 2.71M common shares.
- The share consolidation is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
- The Company also announced the debt statement of $1.2M to debt holders, which will consist of the issuance of, in the aggregate, 12M common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.10 per share.
