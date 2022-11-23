Yum Brands lands Buy rating from Argus with growth on the menu

Argus upgraded Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) to a Buy rating from Hold on Wednesday.

Analyst John Staszak and team expect consumers to opt for the company's relatively inexpensive menu items and look for it to grow at a solid pace.

Yum Brands (YUM) is also expected to benefit from an eventual reopening of the Chinese economy and an acceleration in restaurant openings.

Argus lifted to its 2023 EPS to $5.20 per share from $5.10 withrecent improvements in same-store sales forecast to continue.

As for valuation, YUM shares are noted to be trading at 24X the revised 2023 estimate vs. the five-year average of 26.2X forward earnings. Argus' new price target on YUM is $142.

Looking even further ahead, Argus has a long-term Buy rating on YUM on the expectation the restaurant operator will benefit over time from growth in orders placed through GrubHub, the exclusive delivery service for KFC and Taco Bell.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on YUM is set at Hold.