Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares slid on Wednesday as Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson set a new Street low price target.

Samuelson indicated that profitability for the company is likely to remain elusive as inflationary pressures, continued supply chain problems, and weakening consumer demand for expensive alternative protein products all weigh on the stock. Further, a lackluster reception to fast food promotions portend poorly for the company.

“Cumulative investments in supply chain capacity have run against a sharp deceleration in underlying demand, especially in the absence of additional large QSR roll-outs and successful product-line expansions in retail,” he wrote on Wednesday. “While we recognize that this heightened focus on costs/margin/cash flow over growth is a welcome strategic pivot by the company, we believe that the challenges facing BYND remain significant and that the pathway to achieving the company’s goal of positive FCF in 2H23 is a narrow one.”

Alongside the reiteration of a Sell rating, Samuelson cut his price target $5 from $14, the new long on the Street. Shares of the California-based alternative protein producer fell about 2.5% shortly after Wednesday’s market open, extending about a 12% drop in the past week.

Read more on food safety concerns confronting the company as of late.