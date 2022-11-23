Berry Global (NYSE:BERY) rose 1.7% after the packaging company added three new directors and agreed to a cooperation pact with two activist investors.

Berry Global (BERY) reached a cooperation agreement with Ancora Holdings and Eminence Capital and announced the formation of a capital allocation committee, according to a statement. The company also expanded its board to 12 members.

Berry will appoint Meredith Harper as an independent director following the 2023 annual meeting and will appoint Chaney Sheffield and Peter Thomas under pacts with the activist investors.

The investor agreement and board additions come after Ancora last November disclosed that it was pushing for the company to explore alternatives, including a potential sale, or do an upsized share repurchase program and sale-leaseback transaction. In February 2020, Canyon Capital called on the company to sell some non-core businesses and use the proceeds to pay down debt to improve its stock performance.

Incoming director Sheffield is partner at Canyon Partners and Thomas is the former Chairman, CEO and President of Ferro Corporation.

“We appreciate the productive private engagement we have had with the board and management regarding the Board’s refreshment efforts," Ancora CEO Fredrick DiSanto said in the statement. "We believe Berry is positioned for a strong future and can drive enhanced value for all stakeholders.”

Last week Berry Global (BERY) was defended at Goldman Sachs after an earnings stumble.