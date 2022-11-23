Centogene spikes as H.C. Wainwright initiates Buy with over 200% upside
Nov. 23, 2022 10:12 AM ETCentogene N.V. (CNTG)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Shares of German nano-cap life sciences company Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) rallied in the morning hours Wednesday after H.C. Wainwright launched its coverage with a Buy rating and a $2.50 per share target to imply ~233% premium to its last close.
- The analyst Yi Chen notes that Centogene (CNTG), which has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform, had partnerships with 33 pharmaceutical entities as of 2021 year-end for projects covering 46 rare diseases.
- Centogene (CNTG), which also operates its BioDatabank using information collected from physicians, has also developed 11 biomarkers covering ten diseases, many of which have advanced to the commercial stage as laboratory-developed tests, Chen pointed out.
- In May, Centogene (CNTG) announced CE-marking for CentoCloud, its cloud-based Software as a Service ((SaaS)) platform.
