Netflix hiring up to build high-profile PC videogame
Nov. 23, 2022 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)
- Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) videogaming ambitions may be taking a step up, as the company's Los Angeles games office is looking to hire a skilled director to build a "brand-new AAA PC game."
- That's light on details but suggests a high-profile computer title, vs. the casual mobile titles that Netflix has focused on so far.
- Netflix is also looking for other roles on that team to work with a director who ideally has experience with first-person and/or third-person shooter games, as well as "extensive experience working on live service games."
- That new game team is likely to work in the L.A. studio with Chacko Sonny, former executive producer for the Overwatch franchise at Blizzard.
- In September, Netflix said it would launch an internal game studio in Finland, and that it would team up with Ubisoft for three mobile games based on Ubisoft franchises including Assassin's Creed.
