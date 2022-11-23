Check-Cap announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split

Nov. 23, 2022 10:33 AM ETCheck-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Arrows. Opposing concept

tolgart

  • Israel-based medical diagnostics company Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) announced Wednesday that its ordinary shares would start trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Friday following a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
  • Accordingly, every twenty ordinary shares with a par value of NIS 2.40 will be consolidated into one ordinary share par value of NIS 48.00, the company said in a regulatory filing.
  • After the reverse stock split, Check-Cap's (CHEK) authorized share capital will comprise 18M ordinary shares with ~5.8M ordinary shares issued and outstanding.
  • The company's share price has dropped ~68% over the past 12 months, including more than 20% on Aug. 31 after the management hinted at a potential delay for its pivotal U.S. study for colorectal cancer screening test C-Scan.
  • In June, Check-Cap (CHEK) shares spiked after the company announced an extension to meet the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.