Check-Cap announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split
Nov. 23, 2022 10:33 AM ETCheck-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Israel-based medical diagnostics company Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) announced Wednesday that its ordinary shares would start trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Friday following a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Accordingly, every twenty ordinary shares with a par value of NIS 2.40 will be consolidated into one ordinary share par value of NIS 48.00, the company said in a regulatory filing.
- After the reverse stock split, Check-Cap's (CHEK) authorized share capital will comprise 18M ordinary shares with ~5.8M ordinary shares issued and outstanding.
- The company's share price has dropped ~68% over the past 12 months, including more than 20% on Aug. 31 after the management hinted at a potential delay for its pivotal U.S. study for colorectal cancer screening test C-Scan.
- In June, Check-Cap (CHEK) shares spiked after the company announced an extension to meet the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
Comments