HBT Financial chief lending officer to step down
Nov. 23, 2022 10:44 AM ETHBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) said on Wednesday Patrick Busch, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of the Company and President and Chief Lending Officer of Heartland Bank, will step down from these roles on December 31.
- Lawrence Horvath has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of the Company and Heartland Bank, effective January 1.
- Busch will remain with both companies and Heartland Bank boards of directors, serving in the newly created position of Vice Chairman of Heartland Bank.
- Lance Carter, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and COO of Heartland Bank, will assume the additional title of President of Heartland Bank, effective January 1.
- Lawrence Horvath is currently Executive Vice President and Regional Senior Lending Manager of Heartland Bank
