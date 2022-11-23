Copper and other commodities will enjoy a more favorable global economic environment by the middle of 2023 on expectations of a weaker dollar and enhanced risk appetite as China reopens from COVID-19 curbs, Goldman Sachs metals analyst Nicholas Snowdon said Wednesday.

Goldman sees the U.S. Federal Reserve pausing its monetary tightening by next year's Q2, weighing on the dollar and providing some relief to commodity prices.

Dollar strength has accounted for at least two-thirds of the move lower in copper prices this year, despite a deficit in metal supply estimated at ~200K metric tons, Snowdon said.

China's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions will encourage more investment in risk assets even though it will provide just a small boost in actual copper consumption, he said.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:COPX), (NYSEARCA:CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF)

In the shorter term, Goldman Sachs cited worries over China's demand due to rising COVID cases in cutting its Q4 oil price outlook by $10 to $100/bbl.