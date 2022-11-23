The Biden administration is preparing to increase federal oversight of non-bank financial companies as concern grows over financial threats from firms that operate outside of the tightly regulated banking system, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In essence, the executive branch is seeking to roll back some Trump-era restrictions that sought to limit regulation of nonbanks. As a result, it would be easier for regulators to label some of the largest nonbank financial firms as systemically important financial institutions, a designation that would make them subject to stricter regulation. That could affect a range of companies, such as hedge funds, insurance companies, asset managers, mortgage companies, and cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel comprised of top regulators and headed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, may float some ideas in the first few months of 2023, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the process. Specifically, the FSOC would seek to repeal or ease parts of the risk panel's 2019 guidance that implemented additional procedures and required lengthy reviews of activities in a potentially risky sector before singling out specific firms.

Recently, half of the 10 voting members of the panel indicated that they would support easing the guidance at issue, the WSJ said.

The effort is likely to meet with resistance from industry and Republicans, potentially spurring legal challenges, the article said.

Overall, financial stocks are in the green, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) up 0.4% in Wednesday morning trading. MetLife (NYSE:MET) -0.3%, Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) -0.8%, and American International Group (NYSE:AIG), +0.3%, had been deemed SIFI (systemically important financial institutions) in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, but were eventually dropped from that group. Big asset managers like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), +0.2%, may also come under scrutiny if the rules are eased.

In March 2021, Senator Elizabeth Warren urged Treasury Secretary Yellen to increase federal oversight of massive asset managers in view of the risk they could pose to the economy.

In April 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it will start using a legal provision that's been dormant for years to examine nonbank financial companies that pose risks to consumers. In September, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said the regulators should take into account nonbank financial firms, credit unions and deposits at digital banks when evaluating banking merger effects on competition.

