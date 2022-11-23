Sirona, Wanbang expand collaboration on TFC-039 for use in human health

  • Sirona Biochem (OTCPK:SRBCF) and Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals said they expanded their collaboration on licensing Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor TFC-039 as a pharmaceutical therapy for both animal and human health.
  • The agreement adds human health to the partnership as a result of new licensing opportunities currently in due diligence, the companies said in a press release on Wednesday.
  • Wanbang, a unit of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:SFOSF), and Sirona initially signed a licensing deal for TFC-039, under which Wanbang received the rights to develop the compound as a diabetes therapy in China. Sirona had retained the global rights.
  • Sirona noted that since then, it has been in discussions with animal health companies to advance TFC-039 as a treatment for diabetes and chronic kidney disease in companion animals.
  • Recently, Sirona entered into due diligence with a pharmaceutical company with a regional interest in developing the compound for human diabetes, the companies added.

