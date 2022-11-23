GameStop shorts lose some firepower while longs look for a catalyst

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is back on the list of most-discussed stocks after reports came out that indicated billionaire investor Carl Icahn has a large short position in the retailer, which he started to accumulate in January of 2021.

Despite Icahn being in the bear camp, short interest at 21% of total float is way down from the historical high of 285M shares shorted and 142% of total float on December 31, 2020, per data from S3 Partners. The firm noted that there has been short covering in GME for the last month with 1.1M shares bought to cover to represent a 2.0% decrease in total shares shorted.

S3 Partners' Ihor Dusaniwsky expects the short action on GME to continue to be lighter.

"While we have almost fifty-three million shares shorted in GME, there will not be a barrage of new GME short selling to drive down its stock price as stock loan supply is severely limited with over 95% of available stock borrows already used to cover short sales. There are three million shares left to borrow on the street and if short selling demand increases, the cost to borrow GME stock will spike."

Dusaniwsky tipped that while new short selling will have some effect on GME's stock price, it will be long buying and long selling which drive price movement in the near future.

GameStop (GME) is expected to report earnings sometime during the first two weeks of December. Options trading is implying plenty of volatility around that event. The retailer is not expected to post a quarterly profit, but the update on holiday sales expectations and the recent iOS launch of an NFT/Web3 wallet could be catalysts.

Underneath the GME hood, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on GameStop is at Hold and the quant score is high enough to place the stock in the upper half of the consumer discretionary sector.