Kingsoft Cloud slumps after Q3 earnings report

Nov. 23, 2022 11:34 AM ETKCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Q3 shows revenue of $276.8M, up 18.4% Y/Y.
  • Revenues from public cloud services decreased by 20.2% to $189.2M. The decrease was mainly due to the above-mentioned scaling down of our CDN services.
  • Revenues from enterprise cloud services were $87.5M, representing a decrease of 14.4% last year. The decrease was mainly due to the impact of the resurgence of COVID-19, as well as more stringent project selection.
  • Gross profit was $17.2M, significantly increased by 38.5%.

  • Operating loss was $70.9M.

  • Net loss was RMB801.4M and GAAP EPS of -$0.03.

  • Non-GAAP net loss was $68.5M and Non-GAAP EBITDA was -$22.3M.

  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $749.1M as of September 30, 2022.

  • Company expects total revenues to be between RMB2.0 billion and RMB2.2 billion, representing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 1.6 % to 11.7%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

  • Quant rating of Hold; Wall street rating of Buy; SA rating of Hold.

  • Contributor comments: 'Kingsoft Cloud: Murky Outlook'
  • Previously (Nov. 23): Kingsoft Cloud GAAP EPS of -$0.03, revenue of $276.8M

