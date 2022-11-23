PagSeguro slides 19% as Q3 revenue falls short of estimates
Nov. 23, 2022 11:36 AM ETPagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) is trading around -19% on Wednesday after posting a Q3 revenue of $4.04B (+45.3% Y/Y) that fell short of analysts' estimates.
- Revenue rose on the back of a successful repricing process over the year and 1.1M new PagBank clients, leading to a client base of almost 26M at the end of the quarter. PagBank deposits also surged 171% to R$19.4B, and it now claims to be the second largest digital bank in Brazil in number of clients.
- PagSeguro TPV was up 35% to R$90.3B despite the impact of deflation, helped by a 39% higher average TPV per merchant.
- The digital bank's total credit portfolio reached R$2.7B, up 71% Y/Y, driven by payroll loan and FGTS early prepayment. Consumer focused products make up 31% of the portfolio.
- Credit products and repricing efforts helped offset financial expenses growth and higher chargebacks related to additional provisions for credit losses. As a result, PagSeguro closed the quarter with 4% higher adjusted EBITDA of R$770M and net income of R$411M (+18% Y/Y), the highest level for a Q3 in PagSeguro's history.
