PagSeguro slides 19% as Q3 revenue falls short of estimates

Nov. 23, 2022 11:36 AM ETPagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) is trading around -19% on Wednesday after posting a Q3 revenue of $4.04B (+45.3% Y/Y) that fell short of analysts' estimates.
  • Revenue rose on the back of a successful repricing process over the year and 1.1M new PagBank clients, leading to a client base of almost 26M at the end of the quarter. PagBank deposits also surged 171% to R$19.4B, and it now claims to be the second largest digital bank in Brazil in number of clients.
  • PagSeguro TPV was up 35% to R$90.3B despite the impact of deflation, helped by a 39% higher average TPV per merchant.
  • The digital bank's total credit portfolio reached R$2.7B, up 71% Y/Y, driven by payroll loan and FGTS early prepayment. Consumer focused products make up 31% of the portfolio.
  • Credit products and repricing efforts helped offset financial expenses growth and higher chargebacks related to additional provisions for credit losses. As a result, PagSeguro closed the quarter with 4% higher adjusted EBITDA of R$770M and net income of R$411M (+18% Y/Y), the highest level for a Q3 in PagSeguro's history.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.