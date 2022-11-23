Bonterra updates on Bachelor-Moroy project
- Bonterra Resources (OTCQX:BONXF) said Tuesday it has completed the process of putting the underground infrastructure at the Bachelor-Moroy deposit under long-term care and maintenance.
- The revised expansion project at Bachelor Mill Complex considers a daily throughput of 1,800 tonnes per day and maintains the same capacity for the tailings management facility of an additional 8 million tonnes.
- Marc André Pelletier, President and CEO commented "With the Bachelor-Moroy deposit underground infrastructure under long-term care and maintenance, the company is on track to reduce its maintenance costs and expects to reallocate those financial resources towards advancing the development of the Barry project. Other cost saving initiatives are also being considered to further reduce costs.''
