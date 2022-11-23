Cloud DX increases private placement size
- Cloud DX (OTCQB:CDXFF) said Tuesday it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures to up to C$2.38 million, from C$1.8 million.
- The convertible debentures will mature on the date that is 18 months from the date of issuance and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 18% per annum, payable upon the earlier of the conversion date or the maturity date.
- The offering will be for the issuance and sale of up to 2,375 convertible debentures, with each convertible debenture issued at a price of $1,000 per convertible debenture.
