Cloud DX increases private placement size

Nov. 23, 2022 11:48 AM ETCloud DX Inc. (CDXFF), CDX:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Cloud DX (OTCQB:CDXFF) said Tuesday it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures to up to C$2.38 million, from C$1.8 million.
  • The convertible debentures will mature on the date that is 18 months from the date of issuance and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 18% per annum, payable upon the earlier of the conversion date or the maturity date.
  • The offering will be for the issuance and sale of up to 2,375 convertible debentures, with each convertible debenture issued at a price of $1,000 per convertible debenture.

