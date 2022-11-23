AngioDynamics drops as jury sides with Becton Dickinson in patent dispute
Nov. 23, 2022 11:54 AM ETAngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO), BDXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Healthcare equipment maker AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) fell ~10% Wednesday after a Delaware district court jury found that some of its implantable port products violated certain U.S. patents held by Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).
- The verdict was announced on Tuesday after a one-week trial in a case brought by C.R. Bard, Inc. and Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc., two of Becton Dickinson (BDX) subsidiaries in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, AngioDynamics (ANGO) said in a regulatory filing.
- Several matters, including the extent of damages and patent eligibility issues, are yet to be determined.
- “The Company strongly disagrees with the claims and the verdict, and believes the verdict is not supported by the facts of the case or the law, and is the result of error,” AngioDynamics (ANGO) noted, adding that it intends to appeal the decision.
- Read: Seeking Alpha contributor Hummingbird Insights LP reaffirmed the Hold rating on AngioDynamics (ANGO) in September, arguing that its lack of earnings quality and insufficient return on capital didn’t offset the benefits of certain manufacturing tailwinds.
