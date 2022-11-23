UP Fintech Holding jumps 10% post Q3 earnings beat
Nov. 23, 2022 11:55 AM ETTIGRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) shares rallies 9.8% on Q3 estimates beat, and the margin business benefited due to higher interest rate.
- The macro environment showed no significant improvement over the third quarter.
- The continued Federal Reserve tightening of monetary policy and increases in short-term interest rates slowed down market activities, client asset growth as well as IPO issuances.
- The Co. added 22,700 funded accounts in the third quarter, total number of funded accounts was 754,100, an increase of 23.2% from the same quarter last year.
- The average net asset inflows of new clients in Singapore during this quarter was over $11K, and total net asset inflows exceeded $700M this quarter.
- To better grow the ESOP business, the Co. closed an angel round financing in Q4, raising a total of 31.875M RMB with the angel round investors hold 28.5% in the ESOP business.
- As of Sept. 30, 2022, the Co.'s cash and equivalents and term deposits were $287.5M, compared to $272.1M as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- Previously: UP Fintech Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.04, revenue of $55.41M beats by $2.31M (Nov. 23)
