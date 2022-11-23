UP Fintech Holding jumps 10% post Q3 earnings beat

Nov. 23, 2022 11:55 AM ETTIGRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) shares rallies 9.8% on Q3 estimates beat, and the margin business benefited due to higher interest rate.
  • The macro environment showed no significant improvement over the third quarter.
  • The continued Federal Reserve tightening of monetary policy and increases in short-term interest rates slowed down market activities, client asset growth as well as IPO issuances.
  • The Co. added 22,700 funded accounts in the third quarter, total number of funded accounts was 754,100, an increase of 23.2% from the same quarter last year.
  • The average net asset inflows of new clients in Singapore during this quarter was over $11K, and total net asset inflows exceeded $700M this quarter.
  • To better grow the ESOP business, the Co. closed an angel round financing in Q4, raising a total of 31.875M RMB with the angel round investors hold 28.5% in the ESOP business.
  • As of Sept. 30, 2022, the Co.'s cash and equivalents and term deposits were $287.5M, compared to $272.1M as of Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Previously: UP Fintech Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.04, revenue of $55.41M beats by $2.31M (Nov. 23)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.