TowneBank announces retirement and transition of president and COO
- TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has announced that Brad E. Schwartz, Towne’s president and chief operating officer, will retire on December 31, 2022.
- Mr. Schwartz also plans to step down as a director of the Company when his current term expires at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders.
- Following his retirement at year end, Mr. Schwartz will serve as a senior advisor through 2025 to ensure a smooth transition of his roles and responsibilities.
- The Board of Directors approved today the appointment of William (Billy) I. Foster III to succeed Mr. Schwartz as president, which will be in addition to his new position as chief executive officer when he succeeds J. Morgan Davis also at year end.
