Victory Capital cut to Underweight at Piper on revenue pressure from market vol, outflows

Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) stock got dragged down by 2.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading after Piper Sandler analyst Sumeet Mody downgraded shares of the asset manager to Underweight from Overweight.

Mody laid down the primary headwinds that have been hitting the traditional asset management space, including market volatility and retail and equity outflows, resulting in downward pressure in revenue and assets under management, he wrote in a note.

"We also expect headwinds to fee yields over the NTM from the retail and equity outflows, and are waiting until we see those outflows reverse course which we don't expect for a while," the note read.

The Underweight rating diverges from the Quant's Hold rating and the average Wall Street Analysts' Buy rating.

Alternative asset managers, by comparison, are more favored in the eyes of Mody despite a tough macroeconomic backdrop.

The recent market turbulence "has paved the way for further potential deployment activity which was more mixed in the third quarter while monetization and fundraising activity has also proven to be more choppy and company dependent," he noted.

Meanwhile, Mody forecasted the highest earnings growth trajectories over the next two years for Ares Management (ARES) and Blue Owl Capital (OWL), as their relatively strong fee-related earnings help offset market vol.

