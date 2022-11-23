Volatility eases to its lowest level in three months
Volatility-based ETFs and ETNs have come down over the past month, with the S&P VIX Index (VIX) easing to its lowest level in three months.
The VIX has now concluded lower in 25 of its last 30 trading sessions. On Wednesday, it reached 20.8, a point not seen since Aug. 19.
The slide has added pressure to shorter-term volatility funds such as the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY). Over the past 30 trading sessions, VXX has dropped 29.8% and VIXY has dipped 29.6%.
Other volatility ETFs and ETNs that have seen a decline include the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ), which has fallen 14.8% over the last 30 trading sessions. Meanwhile, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) has come down 41.8%, and the 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) has plunged 52.2%.
While the VIX has steadily declined lately, it is still higher by 20.8% in 2022 as it started the trading year with a reading of 17.6.
In broader financial news, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 ticked higher on Wednesday, while the Dow reversed course in midday trading, as Wall Street waited for the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's November meeting.
Comments (1)