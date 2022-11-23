uniQure, BioMarin lead gene therapy stocks higher after regulatory wins

Nov. 23, 2022 12:33 PM ETuniQure N.V. (QURE), BMRNBLUEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

DNA

Artur Plawgo

  • Biotechs uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) drove gene therapy developers higher on Wednesday as Wall Street reacted to the companies’ latest regulatory successes.
  • On Tuesday, the FDA greenlighted Hemgenix, a gene therapy developed by uniQure (QURE) and Australian pharma company CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) (OTCPK:CMXHF), for certain adults with blood disorder Hemophilia B.
  • In his comments on the decision, BTIG analyst Yun Zhong said that the approval was largely anticipated, yet it “still provides a highly encouraging catalyst for the gene therapy space in general.”
  • And on Wednesday, BioMarin (BMRN) announced that the FDA does not plan to conduct an advisory committee meeting to discuss its marketing application for Roctavian, a gene therapy targeted at hemophilia A.
  • The FDA decision marks a significant milestone in the path for regulatory approval of Roctavian, as the agency usually follows the AdCom recommendations before making a final decision.
  • Other notable gainers in the gene therapy space today include bluebird bio (BLUE), which has secured FDA approvals for two gene therapies within the past few months.

