Raymond James analyst Buck Horne downgraded ratings on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Centerspace Homes (NYSE:CSR) on Wednesday, largely due to projected increases in operating expenses at those two multifamily REITs, "which are reducing projected FFO growth below levels appropriate for the prior investment rating."

Centerspace (CSR) stock dropped 2.5%, and Essex Property Trust slipped 1.0% in Wednesday midday trading.

Overall, the analyst is more bearish than most on the sector. "We are growing increasingly concerned that current multifamily valuations are not pricing in an adequate safety margin relative to 1) the current interest rate environment, 2) the potential for a material economic recession and job losses beginning in 2023, and 3) a 50-year high in the supply of projected multifamily rental units scheduled for delivery next year," he wrote in a note to clients.

Essex Property Trust (EQR) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform on concerns about accelerating pace of rent growth deterioration and tech-sector job losses in the REIT's primary West Coast markets. "Secondarily, we are also wary over re-accelerating bad debt accruals and potential operating challenges in certain California jurisdictions that have become exceedingly tenant-friendly regarding eviction processing for non-payment," Horne said.

The Market Perform rating aligns with the SA Quant rating of Hold and breaks with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

Centerspace (CSR) is cut to Underperform from Market Perform, on concerns about expense growth, particularly repair and maintenance (R&M) and recurring capital expenditure costs, suboptimal financing of its recent $95M acquisition resulting in immediate FFO dilution, weaker than expected net operating income contribution form last year's acquisition communities, and decelerating pricing in Denver.

Note that on Nov. 10, the SA Quant rating flagged Centerspace (CSR) for a high risk of performing poorly. Horne's Underperform rating is more bearish than the average Wall Street rating of Hold.

In the past year, both CSR and ESS lagged the performance of the S&P Composite 1500 Residential REITs Index (SP1500-60101060) and the S&P 500 as seen in this chart.

