Apple Cash hits snag, some users may be unable to send, receive money

Nov. 23, 2022 12:40 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

Apple Store At Catalonia Square (Plaza Catalunya) in Barcelona in a neoclassic architecture building

Lobro78

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported an issue with Apple Cash on Wednesday morning. "Some users may be unable to send and receive money, add money to Apple Cash, or transfer money to a bank account," the company said on its status page.
  • The company resolved the issue at about 12:41 PM ET.
  • Now, Apple (AAPL) says all services are operating normally.
  • In October, Apple (AAPL) said it would soon introduce Apple Card high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs (GS), as it seeks to compete with smaller fintechs that offer high-yield accounts.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.