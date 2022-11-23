Apple Cash hits snag, some users may be unable to send, receive money
Nov. 23, 2022 12:40 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported an issue with Apple Cash on Wednesday morning. "Some users may be unable to send and receive money, add money to Apple Cash, or transfer money to a bank account," the company said on its status page.
- The company resolved the issue at about 12:41 PM ET.
- Now, Apple (AAPL) says all services are operating normally.
- In October, Apple (AAPL) said it would soon introduce Apple Card high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs (GS), as it seeks to compete with smaller fintechs that offer high-yield accounts.
Comments (3)