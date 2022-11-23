Energy stocks dominate the list of the S&P 500's largest losers Wednesday, following reports that the European Union is weighing a price cap on Russian seaborne oil in the $65-$70/bbl range, which would be well above Russia's cost of production and higher than some countries have been paying for oil.

Talks on a Russian oil price cap have been considered in a bullish light for crude, but a $65-$70/bbl cap may keep the country's supplies flowing into the global market.

Front-month WTI crude (CL1:COM) for January delivery -4.7% to $77.11/bbl, and January Brent crude (CO1:COM) -4.4% to $84.45/bbl.

WTI crude now trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages for the first time since the early 2020 selloff caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spreads between front-month and second-month WTI crude flipped into contango for the second time in a week.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (BNO), (SCO), (DBO), (USL), (USOI), (NRGU), (NYSEARCA:XLE), (XOP), (VDE), (OIH), (CRAK), (DRIP), (GUSH)

Twelve of the day's 15 biggest decliners are in the energy sector: (SLB) -4.3%, (HES) -4.2%, (OXY) -3.5%, (HAL) -3.5%, (COP) -2.9%, (BKR) -2.8%, (FANG) -2.8%, (APA) -2.8%, (VLO) -2.7%, (MRO) -2.6%, (DVN) -2.5%, (PSX) -2.3%.

The price cap conjecture added to demand concerns related to top crude oil importer China, where COVID-19 cases are surging again, with Shanghai the latest major city to tighten its rules.

Traders paid little heed to a bullish U.S. report showing supplies at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub falling to a two-month low.