Looking for an EV jolt - these three stocks have the highest quant ratings

The electric vehicle sector has been battered in 2022 amid a valuation reset with investors taking a defensive stance and focusing more on profitability. However, a look at quant ratings indicates three EV names stand above the rest based on an algorithm that picks out stocks with the strongest collective value, growth, profitability, EPS revisions, and price momentum metrics vs. peers.

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) is the highest rated EV stock as ranked by the Seeking Alpha Quant scores. The Chinese electric vehicle stock also ranks in the top 1% of all consumer discretionary stocks with blazing hot scores for momentum and revisions. The Chinese battery and electric vehicle manufacturer does not get as much attention as some of its EV rivals despite doubling revenue in Q3 and recording a narrow profit. Shares of KNDI have broken sharply higher since bottoming out in September, but are still down 23% on a year-to-date basis.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is the next highest rated name in the EV sector with a Buy quant rating that stands out. The specialty vehicle maker has EPS and EBITDA growth scores that stand out in comparison to peers. Unlike many stocks in the sector, momentum is working for REV Group with shares on the upswing over the last six months. The company is not a pure-play EV bet, but is breaking new ground with zero-emission ambulances and other initiatives.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ranks third in quant scores across electric vehicle stocks. The Austin-based automaker has extremely high marks for profitability and growth in comparison to smaller EV players, although the moment and valuation grades are still lagging. Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose 5.67% in early afternoon trading with the stock looking to break out after hitting a new 52-week low of $166.19 earlier in the week. Read how developments in South Korea and with the Cybertruck are helping to push aside the Twitter distraction.

Compare growth, profitability, and valuation marks on KNDI, REVG, TSLA side by side.