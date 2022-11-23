Baxter recalls WatchCare devices over interference risk
Nov. 23, 2022 1:11 PM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday that Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had recalled more than 8,500 WatchCare Incontinence Management Systems after finding that its radiofrequency (RF) emissions might interfere with other devices.
- The regulator classifies the recall as a Class I recall, the most serious type, and notes that the continuous use of these devices can cause serious injuries or death.
- Noting Baxter (BAX) has received 96 complaints of interference, the regulator warned that RF emissions from these devices could affect the functionality of other critical medical devices, including insulin pumps, blood glucose sensors, and fetal monitors.
- However, there were no serious injuries or deaths related to the issue, which the company had informed its customers in September and October.
- Baxter (BAX) added WatchCare with its ~$11B acquisition of Hillrom late last year.
