Billionaire and Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will jump back into the bidding for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) now that the club is formally seeking interest in a potential sale, The Telegraph reports.

Manchester United stock (MANU) is 17.1% higher Wednesday in NYSE trading after the club announced it was exploring strategic alternatives ranging from third-party investment to a full sale.

As with Ratcliffe's previous interest in the team - he's a United fan - the question turns on whether the price will be too high. The American ownership, the Glazer family, is reportedly seeking more than £5B for the team - and at Ineos, Ratcliffe is known for focusing on a three-year payoff for investments.

The Glazers are open to minority investment, but would be reluctant to relinquish control of Man United without a full sale, The Telegraph says.

Ratcliffe owns OGC Nice in France's Ligue 1 and has focused his soccer investment there after earlier overtures for Man United were rebuffed by the Glazers, and after he failed in a bid for Chelsea in May.

Manchester United (MANU) stock jumped in August amid earlier reports that Ratcliffe expressed interest in taking part (even a minority piece) in the club.