HDI Global Specialty selects Sapiens for complete P&C core transformation

Nov. 23, 2022 1:27 PM ETSapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) has announced the deployment of its cloud-first P&C platform IDITSuite with the Netherlands branch of HDI Global Specialty, a global specialty insurance provider.
  • HGS' legacy system has been replaced by the Sapiens solution in order to provide greater automation and standardization, and globally available oversight on policies, risk exposures and data.
  • "Sapiens has given us the ability to quickly and easily create a bespoke system that serves our needs exactly as required." said Ralph Beutter, HGS CEO.
  • In addition, HGS has chosen to digitally transform its reinsurance system with Sapiens' digital reinsurance platform, a project scheduled to begin in the near future.

