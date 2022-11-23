The Biden Administration's latest extension of the student loan payment pause "should be less dramatic" for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) than the April extension, Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev said in a note Wednesday. "This is primarily due to an already lower expectation for refinancing in the current high-rate environment," he said.

SoFi (SOFI) stock has dipped 1.4% in early afternoon trading.

As a reminder, on April 7 the company's stock slid 7% after the company cut its 2022 revenue and EBITDA guidance in response to the pause on student loan payments that was extended to Aug. 31 from May 1. In six sessions starting April 5, when news of the pause leaked, SOFI stock slumped 28%.

"Nevertheless, because interest rates were <1% when the prior announcement was made vs. closer to 4% today, the expectation then was that lower rates would be likely to trigger more refinancing," Dolev said. "In other words, there is less to lose now from further extensions of the moratorium."

The analyst lowered his 2023 net revenue estimate for SoFi (SOFI) by ~$70M and adjusted EBITTDA estimate by ~$55M.

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele said SoFi (SOFI) "has done a great job navigating/plugging the revenue gap of the moratorium this far through more personal loan originations."

While the company hasn't yet provided 2023 guidance, Gabriele expects its guidance to be conservative and perhaps completely exclude any ramp in student loan originations back to 2019 levels in any quarter.

Looking forward, he expects SOFI shares to remain "choppy."

On Tuesday, President Biden extended the federal student loan payments pause for six more months, with payments to restart 60 days after that, giving the Supreme Court time to resolve the challenges to Biden's student loan forgiveness program during its current term, the U.S. Department of Education said.

Since mid-month, the company's shares have sunk ~22%. On Monday, SoFi (SOFI) stock dropped after legislators sent letters to financial regulators urging them the review the company's cryptocurrency trading activities.