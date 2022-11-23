Thanksgiving travel trends top 2019 levels, FAA earmarks millions for snow removal

The Tuesday before Thanksgiving was an even busier day for air travel than the comparable travel day in 2019, according to the TSA.

Per the agency, 2.29M people were screened at TSA checkpoints 1.97M passengers on the Tuesday before Turkey Day in 2019. Monday was also substantially busier than pre-pandemic, with 2.27M travelers passing through TSA in comparison with just 1.59M in 2019.

While cancellations remain low according to official statistics, weather-related issues in Western New York have hampered air travel across the region. Amid the inclement weather, the FAA announced the award of more than $76.2M to deal with the impact of snowy and icy conditions on aircraft.

“We can’t let winter weather stop aircraft from safely landing and taking off,” Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta Griffin. “This funding will help keep airports operating this winter and get passengers and cargo to their work, families and vacations safely.”

The money will go toward 85 airports across the nation, to be allocated to snowplows, de-icing equipment, and storage for winter equipment.

